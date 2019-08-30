The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar

Getty Image

Hip-hop is moving as fast as ever. Luckily, we’re doing the work to put it all in one place. This week, there were new videos from Goldlink, A$AP Rocky, as well as Drake and Rick Ross. There were also new singles from Pusha T (with the assistance of Kash Doll and Lauryn Hill), Open Mike Eagle, and the classic Cash Money trio of Lil Wayne, Birdman and Juvenile. Big Sean also had a busy week, releasing “Bezerk” with A$AP Ferg and a Funkmaster Flex freestyle on Monday. Here’s the best of the rest:

Swizz Beatz — “Just in Case” Feat. Rick Ross & DMX

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

A pair of hip-hop legends unite on “Just In Case,” where Swizz Beats brought together Rick Ross and DMX to trade gritty bars over an old-school-flavored beat. The track is a single from Epix’ upcoming Godfather Of Harlem series about infamous drug kingpin Nicky Barnes.

Earthgang — “Up”

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Earthgang sparked anticipation for “Up” when they performed it on COLORS, and they finally released the frenetic track in full this week. The beloved duo let loose vocally over frenetic percussion and zany instrumentation.

Young MA — “Petty Wap 2”

This week, Young MA announced that her debut Herstory In The Making album would be dropping September 27. She gave fans a taste of what to expect with “Petty Wap 2,” a braggadocious track paired with a house party video featuring the beautiful women that MA loves to rap about.