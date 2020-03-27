All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar

Nav — “Turks” Feat. Gunna & Travis Scott Nav, Gunna, and Travis Scott put together an unforgettable three-man weave on Astroworld’s “Yosemite,” and now the trio is back for more. Nav released “Turks” today, a long-awaited reunion where the three men reel off a dizzying array of melodic flows over a Wheezy production. Jeezy — Twenty/20 Pyrex Vision Out of nowhere, Jeezy released Twenty/20 Pyrex Vision, a seven-track mixtape which shows the Snowman back in the kitchen and cookin’ up the brand of trap that made him a legend.

Mick Jenkins Songs Mick Jenkins released a pair of tracks this week. He trades bars with Kojey Radical over gloomy piano play on “Snakes,” while “Front Street” is another strong collaboration with Kaytranda, where he celebrates that, “I done stamped up two whole passports.” Channel Tres — “Weedman” Channel Tres offered up his first 2020 track with “Weedman,” an ode to “going to the weed man’s spot” that’s too timely while most of the world is quarantined with cabin fever, lighting up or wishing they could.

Fivio Foreign — “Wetty” Rising drill rapper Fivio Foreign released a video for “Wetty,” a song that had been buzzing for months in his native Brooklyn based off of a snippet he posted. He properly fed the anticipation for the single with a video that tells a sordid crime story. Kari Faux — “While God Was Sleepin’” Kari Faux shows off her MC chops on “While God Was Sleepin,” slithering through a sultry verse about her siren-like aura over a bouncy production.

Marlon Craft — “Mom’s Whiskey” Feat. Kota The Friend Marlon Craft’s “Mom’s Whiskey” is as literal as it sounds. Over email, he divulged that, “I literally found a stashed bottle of my mom’s whiskey that she had hidden when I was looking for a pen. I found that beat on YouTube and it all just spilled out.” Brooklyn’s Kota The Friend matched Marlon’s reflection with his own personal verse, rhyming about the “rooftop of my hometown, where the sweet chick is my soul food.” Sada Baby — “Outside” Feat. Trap Manny Sada Baby probably has every viewer of his “Outside” video longing for the mundanity of simply being outside of their home. But luckily, his fans can listen to his energetic collaboration with Trap Manny as well as the rest of his Skuba Sada 2 project.

King Von — “Trust Issues” Feat. Yungeen Ace Chicago’s King Von is known for his storytelling prowess, and he’s back at it again on “Trust Issues,” a melancholy chronicle about the hardships of love where Yungeen Ace exclaims, “I thought you was real, don’t know now.” Blacc Zacc — “Carolina Narco The Movie” South Carolina rapper offered up a gripping short film entitled “Carolina Narco The Movie” to pair with his album of the same name, noting over email that he “wanted to create this film because nobody’s been dropping movies with their projects lately.” The film chronicles a drug crew’s rocky navigation of the unforgiving drug game.

Alfred. — “Prndl/Dr. Call” Alfred.’s One Trick Pony EP is out today. Earlier this week, the ambitious artist released a double feature for his singles directed by Connor Barret. “Prndl” is a searing stream of consciousness, while “Dr. Call” shows off producer Clwdwlkr’s dreamy production. Rockie Fresh feat. Casey Veggies and 24Hrs — “Feelings Hurt” It’s been a while since Casey Veggies and Rockie Fresh’s Fresh Veggies joint project, but you wouldn’t know it to hear their new song. The chemistry they show remains intact, even with the addition of 24Hrs.