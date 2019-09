Hip-hop is moving as fast as ever. Luckily, we’re doing the work to put everything in one place for you. This week, there were new videos from Chance The Rapper and Trippie Redd. There were also songs from Jacques, Young Thug and Gunna, as well as Tee Grizzley and Saweetie. Both Maxo Kream and Juice WRLD decided to drop some bars for LA Lakers and Funk Flex, respectively. Here’s the best of the rest: