Hip-hop is moving as fast as ever. Luckily, we’re doing the work to compile all the best music in one place for you. This week we had new videos from Bas, Game and .Anderson Paak , Danny Brown, and JPEGmafia. There were also new songs from Future, Travis Scott and Migos, as well as Vince Staples, 6lack and Mereba. Here’s the best of the rest: Royce Da 5’9″ — “Black Savage” Feat. Sy Ari Da Kid, White Gold, T.I. & CyHi The Prynce It’s a lyrical free-for-all on “Black Savage” a posse cut where Royce goes at it with a slew of talented lyricists including CyHi The Prince and T.I., who closes out the track with an extended verse where he lets the youth know “ain’t no use bein’ in prison you ain’t gotta be.” Amen. Pardison Fontaine — “Take It Down” Feat. Offset The fast-rising Pardison Fontaine’s Underrated album dropped today. He linked up with Offset for “Take It Down,” a trap burner where Fontaine and Offset get braggadocious over a haunting key melody. With more tracks like “Take It Down,” fans will have no choice but to give him his just due.

El Camino — “Shrimp At Phillipes” Feat. Benny The Butcher El Camino dropped their second serving in as many weeks with “Shrimp At Phillipes.” On the single from Elcamino 2, the two MCs ride a wailing, soulful sample to talk about how they came up the hard way and proclaim, “the feds don’t know sh*t depending how closed your mouth is” as El Camino states. Boosie Badazz — Talk Dat Sh*t It was Boosie’s birthday week, but he decided to gives his fans a gift his Talk Dat Sh*t mixtape. The 18-track project is a far cry from Boosie’s blues album, as the Louisiana legend is turnt back up to tracks like “Southside Baby” and “Put Em Up”

Reason — “Flick It Up” Feat. Ab Soul Reason and Ab-Soul connected seamlessly on “Flick It Up,” a fun track where the two ride the lively beat with finesse but show off their lyrical dexterity. If there was any confusion about how Reason would sound along with his new TDE brethren, “Flick It Up” is another example to show he’s right at home. NLE Choppa — “Dekario” NLE Choppa is making a name with his endlessly energetic mic presence. But he showed another side of his artistry on “Dekario,” a melancholy track where he gets candid about the traumatic toll that violence and loss have taken on him.

Asian Doll — “Beat A Bitch Up/Run Up Get Dun Up” Asian Doll’s Fight Night album is here. Along with dropping the album on Wednesday, the young rapper delivered a video for the thumping, appropriately titled “Beat A Bitch Up/Run Up Get Dun Up.” Though she’s unabashedly going for a pugilistic theme for her latest album, she’s actually having a good time in the club with her friends in the first half of the video, before showing off in the boxing ring while rapping with the speed of a welterweight prize fight. 03 Greedo — “Maria” The prolific 03 Greedo left behind a lot of music for his fans while he’s incarcerated. He sounds locked in on “Maria,” where he weaves a trap tale over a hypnotic Kenny Beats banger. The single is from their upcoming Netflix & Deal collaboration, which will be out on November 22.

Q Da Fool — “Playoffs” Feat. Maxo Kream A pair of Roc Nation’s young guns connect on “Playoffs,” where Q Da Fool and Maxo Kream liken their focus in the trap to “Jordan in the playoffs” over a moody synth melody crafted by Hit-Boy. LunchMoney Lewis — “Pony” Feat. City Girls Miami producer enlisted City Girls to lend some typically bold verses to his surging “Pony” track. He gets the party started with frenetic percussion and the recently freed JY and Yung Miami keep it going.

Curren$y & Smoke DZA — “3 Minute Manual” Frequent collaborators Currn$y and Smoke DZA are prepping another joint project entitled Prestige Worldwide. They offered up a taste of what to expect on “3 Minute Manual,” trading verses over an immersive, minimalist Monsta Beatz production. Styles P — “Brand New” Styles P’s Presence project is here. It’s only fitting that earlier this week, he made his presence felt with “Brand New,” where he delivers his trademark gritty bars over soulful production.