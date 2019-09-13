The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar

Hip-hop is moving as fast as ever. Luckily, we’re doing the work to put the best music in one place for you. There was a torrent of videos released this week. Visuals dropped from Rick Ross and Drake, Post Malone, Freddie Gibbs, Maxo Kream and Megan Thee Stallion, Rapsody and Leikeli47, Blimes and Gab, Burna Boy, Swae Lee, and Bas and Earthgang. Future found himself in wildly different videos with FKA Twigs and Lil Baby. There were also singles from JPEGMAFIA as well as Denzel Curry and Slowthai. Here’s the best of the rest: