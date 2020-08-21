All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear

Sometimes the best new R&B can be hard to find, but there are plenty of great rhythm and blues tunes to get into if you have the time to sift through the hundreds of newly released songs every week. So that R&B heads can focus on listening to what they really love in its true form, we’ll be offering a digest of the best new R&B jams that fans of the genre should hear every Friday. Check out this week’s choices below.

Mariah Carey & Lauryn Hill — “Save The Day” Singing legend Mariah Carey has arrived with her new single “Save The Day” for all her Lambs. The song also borrows from the Fugees’ 1996 cover of Roberta Flack’s classic “Killing Me Softly With His Song” and features fellow music icon Lauryn Hill. The song is expected to live on her forthcoming album The Rarities, which is set to be released on October 2. Bjnrck — “Real” Feat. Boogie Bjnrck released her first single today titled “Real” and features West Coast rapper Boogie. Boogie opens up on the track with vulnerability and the burgeoning Los Angeles-based R&B singer passionately answers with an an honest melody.

Ricco Barrino — Bad EP Ricco Barrino has released his latest project, Bad EP, as part of a series of projects he’s set to unleash in partnership with Common Cents and EMPIRE. Bad is a sleek 5-pack and is the follow up to last week’s Good. The EPs are set to feature guest appearances from DaBaby and Blacc Zacc, among others. Savannah Cristina — “Gold Mine” Savannah Cristina’s “Gold Mine” is a soulful dream brimming with love. This week she unveiled a shimmery visual for latest which is the follow-up to “F’d Up” featuring Flo Milli. On the song, the talented singer turns the hook of Adina Howard’s old school hit “Freak Like Me” into a sultry melody.