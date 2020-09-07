All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear

Sometimes the best new R&B can be hard to find, but there are plenty of great rhythm and blues tunes to get into if you have the time to sift through the hundreds of newly released songs every week. So that R&B heads can focus on listening to what they really love in its true form, we’ll be offering a digest of the best new R&B songs that fans of the genre should hear every Friday. This week, Bryson Tiller emerged from a three-year intermission to share with fans his new single titled “Inhale” and also announced that a new project is on the way this year. SZA also surprised fans this week with the release of her new single “Hit Different” featuring Ty Dolla Sign after a three-year intermission of her own. And R&B vet Monica released her new track with the assistance of fellow Atlanta native Lil Baby. Check out the rest of the best new R&B music below.

Bryson Tiller — “Inhale” It’s been three long years since Bryson Tiller‘s 2017 album True To Self and today the mystical R&B singer makes his return with “Inhale.” The song takes a little from Mary J. Blige’s “Not Gon’ Cry” and a little from SWV’s “All Night Long” to create a sexy groove that has Tiller singing about missing his ex. Based on the excitement of Twitter when the song dropped on Friday (September 4) at midnight, it’s clear fans are certainly pumped for a new wave of Bryson Tiller slow jams to be released and the Grammy award-nominated singer promises that something for is coming just in time for cuffing season this fall. SZA — “Hit Different” Feat. Ty Dolla Sign Last month, it seemed as if SZA and Top Dawg were at odds about when she’d be releasing new music again. To everyone’s surprise this week, however, the R&B talent decided to share her first single of the year in the form of “Hit Different” featuring Ty Dolla Sign with an accompanying music video of her dancing in a scrapyard. “Hit Different” is SZA’s first release in three years and was produced by The Neptunes at DJ Khaled’s crib.

Monica — “Trenches” Feat. Lil Baby During the Brandy and Monica Verzuz battle this week, Monica took the opportunity to drop her new song with Lil Baby titled “Trenches.” FKA Twigs — “Sad Day” FKA Twigs delivered an elaborate visual for her song “Sad Day.” Filled with beautifully choreographed martial arts and fight scenes, Twigs gets her point across vocally and visually.