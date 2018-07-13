Getty Image

Despite innumerable think-pieces loudly proclaiming the contrary, rock is not on its last legs in 2018. In fact, it’s thriving quite nicely. Are there artists dominating the charts in a Drake-like fashion this year? No, and it doesn’t seem like there will be anytime soon. That being said, the slate of new and amazing music being released on a monthly basis for those who love a fuzzed-out guitars has been downright impressive.

Here are the best new rock albums that dropped this week.

Deafheaven — Ordinary Corrupt Human Love

Deafheaven

For a while there around 2013-14 just after the release of their second album Sunbather, Deafheaven were the de facto “hipster” metal band. Metal, historically, is not a “cool” genre — though the sheer number of modern rap stars rocking Megadeth t-shirts is staggering — but every once in a while, one group breaks through and becomes a critic’s darling. Prepare for the hype machine to rev up once again with the release of their new album Ordinary Corrupt Human Love. As Uproxx’s Steven Hyden put it in his review, “Deafheaven is back making mesmerizing, unapologetically ‘big’ rock music that sometimes abandons metal altogether.”

Dirty Projectors — Lamp Lit Prose

Dirty Projectors

Well, that certainly didn’t take very long. After making their fans wait five years in between projects for their last album, Dirty Projector’s followed up 2017’s self-titled record with a quickness. Lamp Lit Prose is everything you’ve come to expect from the David Longstreth-fronted indie rockers. It’s emotional, upbeat, with enough sonic twists and turns to keep you constantly on your toes as you listen through its 10-compact tracks.