The Best New Rock Albums That Dropped In June

Senior Music Writer
06.29.18

Getty Image

Despite reports to the contrary, the rock genre is not only not on its last legs in 2018, it’s thriving quite nicely. Are there artists dominating the charts in a Drake-like fashion this year? No, and it doesn’t seem like there will be anytime soon. That being said, the slate of new and amazing music being released on a monthly basis for those who love a fuzzed-out guitars has been downright impressive.

June was an especially fruitful month for rock fans looking for something new to listen to, stacked as it was with long-awaited releases from titanic, genre-defining bands, ambitious next steps from some adored indie groups, and some amazing statements from several bands on the come-up. While some of these albums haven’t garnered the wider exposure they may have otherwise deserve, here, collected are the 10 best new rock albums that dropped in June 2018

TAGSdawesFATHER JOHN MISTYFlasherJIM JAMESNew Rock AlbumsNINE INCH NAILSRolling Blackouts Coastal FeverSnail Mail

