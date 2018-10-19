All The Best New Rock Albums That Dropped This Week

Getty Image

Despite innumerable think-pieces loudly proclaiming the contrary, rock is not on its last legs in 2018. In fact, it’s thriving quite nicely. Are there artists dominating the charts in a Drake-like fashion this year? No, and it doesn’t seem like there will be any time soon. That being said, the slate of new and amazing music being released on a monthly basis for those who love a fuzzed-out guitars has been downright impressive.

Here are the best new rock albums that dropped this week.

Greta Van Fleet — Anthem Of The Peaceful Army

Greta Van Fleet

I know a lot of people love to knock Greta Van Fleet for just how razor-thin close they come to sounding like Led Zeppelin, but it’s for that very reason I really enjoy Anthem Of The Peaceful Army. Is it derivative? Without a doubt. But if you’re going to be derivative of anybody, why not be derivative of the greatest rock and roll band of all-time? I’m clearly not alone in that opinion. Based on ticket sales and album streaming numbers, there’s a real thirst for bombastic and ethereal songs like “When The Curtain Falls,” “You’re The One,” and “Anthem.” Best advice? Throw it on, turn it up, and enjoy being taken back to a land of “ice and snow.”