All The Best New Rock Albums That Dropped This Week

Senior Music Writer
10.19.18

Getty Image

Despite innumerable think-pieces loudly proclaiming the contrary, rock is not on its last legs in 2018. In fact, it’s thriving quite nicely. Are there artists dominating the charts in a Drake-like fashion this year? No, and it doesn’t seem like there will be any time soon. That being said, the slate of new and amazing music being released on a monthly basis for those who love a fuzzed-out guitars has been downright impressive.

Here are the best new rock albums that dropped this week.

Greta Van Fleet — Anthem Of The Peaceful Army

Greta Van Fleet

I know a lot of people love to knock Greta Van Fleet for just how razor-thin close they come to sounding like Led Zeppelin, but it’s for that very reason I really enjoy Anthem Of The Peaceful Army. Is it derivative? Without a doubt. But if you’re going to be derivative of anybody, why not be derivative of the greatest rock and roll band of all-time? I’m clearly not alone in that opinion. Based on ticket sales and album streaming numbers, there’s a real thirst for bombastic and ethereal songs like “When The Curtain Falls,” “You’re The One,” and “Anthem.” Best advice? Throw it on, turn it up, and enjoy being taken back to a land of “ice and snow.”

Around The Web

TAGSACE FREHLEYcloud nothingsGreta Van FleetRock Albums

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Greta Van Fleet, Khalid, And Cloud Nothings

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Greta Van Fleet, Khalid, And Cloud Nothings

10.19.18 2 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

10.16.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

10.15.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

10.15.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Kurt Vile, St. Vincent, And Quavo

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Kurt Vile, St. Vincent, And Quavo

10.12.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

10.09.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP