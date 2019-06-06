The Best Pop Albums Of 2019 So Far, Ranked

Uproxx Studio

It’s always interesting to see who gets attention in the pop world. Is it a new, mainstream R&B star? A folk breakout? A teen pop star returning as a still-learning adult? The most famous woman in the world releasing a live set? Whatever it is, there’s no rhyme or reason to what sticks and what gets lost in the fray, so our pop album column is here to pick up the slack. If you’re wondering about methodology, these are only albums that didn’t appear on our list of best albums of the year so far. And spoiler alert, all of the above and more appear in the ten albums we’ve collected. Dive right in.

10. Jade Bird, Jade Bird

Glassnote Records

On her self-titled debut, English singer-songwriter Jade Bird establishes herself as one of the most observant songwriters in pop. Jade Bird is adventurous and genre-bending, technically as much a rock or country record as it is pop. Bird’s voice is agile and vulnerable, but the album’s best moments come when her towering voice just knocks a whole song down. “I Get No Joy,” one of the album’s best tracks, roars into its chorus, showcasing just how powerful Bird’s voice is fully unleashed.—Chloe Gilke

9. Beyonce, Homecoming: The Live Album

Sony Music Entertainment

Homecoming: The Live Album may be the ultimate post-facto FOMO trigger, but it’s also a brilliant rendering of one of the most iconic artists of our generation at her artistic peak. In 40 tracks, Beyonce takes us from the playful aughts to the edified artistry of Lemonade-era work. Her voice is simply unparalleled. Homecoming is a legendary album, the kind of live record that neo-bloggers 50 years from now will still be writing about.—C.G.