All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

Getty Image

In the spirit of Valentine’s Day, this week brought us some massive, romantic new pop releases. Cardi B and Bruno Mars’ new single “Please Me” is love at first listen. Cardi is riding that Grammy win wave, and we’ve known for almost a decade now that no one can deliver a hook like Bruno Mars. Witness era can rest in peace, because pop queen Katy Perry is back with a classic banger, with help from her pal Zedd. If you don’t know Betty Who yet, her new album is can’t-miss indie pop. And Lizzo’s Cuz I Love You is shaping up to be one of the most highly anticipated releases of 2019.

Every week, Uproxx will round out the best new pop releases of the last seven days. These are songs worth falling in love with.

Zedd And Katy Perry, “365”

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Don’t let the uneven Witness mar your opinion of Katy Perry. After a cute Christmas single and great (if slightly perplexing) tribute to Dolly Parton at the Grammys last week, Perry is back with the first single from her new era. “365” is a return to the brilliantly crafted pop that Perry has such a gift for, with a bit of the futuristic, electronic sound she’s been moving toward recently. Zedd is a master hit-maker, if a little too consistent with his sound. But “365” is full of unexpected sonic flourishes and a weird robot-in-love sound, like Perry and Zedd were each daring each other to the edges of their comfort zones.

Lizzo, “Cuz I Love You”

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The title track from Lizzo‘s upcoming sophomore LP is a soulful, romantic ode to love. It’s no wonder Lizzo called the song “her favorite” — “Cuz I Love You” bursts with powerful, positive energy and pure catharsis. Lizzo is one of the buzziest “newcomers” of 2019. Although she’s been making music and building a fanbase for years, her promotion for Cuz I Love You is introducing Lizzo’s retro-inspired pop and hip-hop to even more listeners. Lizzo is a force of passion and happiness. Let her positivity warm up this never-ending winter forever.

Kehlani, “Butterfly”

Kehlani draws gorgeous metaphors in her soothing, mellow new single “Butterfly.” The singer compares opening up and getting to know another person to a chrysalis’ metamorphosis into a butterfly. It’s a slow process of change, and the song’s ambient melody matches it contemplative lyrics. As the relationship unfolds, Kehlani feels a “rush like I’m running late,” but her lover is more cautious with their heart. Kehlani channels her best Poet Astrologer in the song’s confessional outro: “Virgo moon, I’m so used to your dance / Tongue too swole to comprehend.”