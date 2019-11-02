This month was defined by catharsis. A slew of talented MCs dropped deeply personal albums where they were examining the world that shaped them, and offering heartfelt portraits of their finding. Wale and Danny Brown both released long-anticipated projects. There was a slew of powerful underground projects from the likes of Radamiz, MAVI, and Pink Siifu and Akai Solo. And on the flip side, artists like Gucci Mane, Kash Doll, and Guapdad 4000 dropped plenty of music worthy of blaring at the function.

Gucci Mane — Woptober II

You know what was coming on 10/17. Gucci Mane offered up the sequel to his Woptober album this time around, and the project is another solid offering. Those who know Gucci, love him for his straightforward brand of braggadocious rap over thumping 808-based beats. Woptober II is another chip off the beloved block with tracks such as “Big Booty” with Megan The Stallion, “Came From Scratch” with Quavo, and “Wop Longway Takeoff” featuring (guess who) Gucci, Peewee Longway, and Takeoff.