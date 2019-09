The summer is long gone, but the heat is still coming in. This month, there were releases from a slew of upstart artists such as DaBaby, Kemba, IDK, and Earthgang. Cult favorites like Skyzoo, Conway and JPEGMAFIA also released strong projects. Kevin Gates dropped the long-awaited I’m Him, while Post Malone sold another boatload of units with his Hollywood’s Bleeding album. Hip-hop’s versatility and prosperity is on display every month, and September was no different: