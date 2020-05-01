The Best Vinyl Releases Of April 2020

Anybody who thought the vinyl resurgence was just a fad was mistaken: The industry has experienced a legitimate revival. As a result, music fans are interested in physical media in ways they may not have if the decades-old medium hasn’t made a comeback. That doesn’t mean everybody is listening to just their parents’ old music, though. That’s part of it, sure, thanks to rereleases that present classic albums in new ways. A vital part of the renewed vinyl wave, though, is new projects being released as records, of which there are plenty. Whatever you might be into, each month brings a new slew of vinyl releases that has something for everybody. Some stand out above the rest, naturally, so check out some of our favorite vinyl releases of April below.

Mac Miller — Circles (Deluxe Edition) Mac Miller’s first posthumous album dropped earlier this year, and now it has made its way into vinyl. The record contains the two bonus tracks from the Circles deluxe edition: “Right” and “Floating.” Get it here. Wavves — King Of The Beach (10th Anniversary Edition) King Of The Beach helped position Wavves as one of the most buzz-worthy indie bands of the 2010s, and the 10th anniversary vinyl edition of the record has some neat features. Namely, the cover was the original art meant for the album that was scrapped, and this release contains a bonus 7-inch that boasts “Mutant” and “Stained Glass (Won’t You Let Me Into Yr Heart).” Get it here.

The Strokes — The New Abnormal In some respects, The Strokes’ new album, The New Abnormal, is a real return to form for the group. It’s so good, in fact, that it’s Julian Casablancas’ fourth-favorite record that he ever made! Get it here. Nightmares On Wax — Smokers Delight (25th Anniversary Edition) Nightmares On Wax’s sophomore album is a trip-hop classic, and now it has gotten a slick new vinyl edition to celebrate its 25th anniversary. Most excitingly, it includes a previously unreleased bonus track, “Let’s Ascend.” Get it here.

Pavement — Wowee Zowee (7-Inch Picture Disc) Pavement’s Wowee Zowee is 25 years old, and the band is celebrating it with an atypical sort of release. This vinyl record is shaped like the speech bubble on the original album art, the record features two tracks that are making their vinyl debut: “Sensitive Euro Man” and “Brink Of The Clouds/Candyland.” Get it here. And while you are at it, get Guided By Voices’ excellent Alien Lanes reissue. Wiz Khalifa — Kush & Orange Juice (10th Anniversary Edition) Wiz Khalifa’s 2010 mixtape Kush & Orange Juice was a big moment in his early career, and now it has gotten its first physical release. It’s a nice one, too, as the two cloudy green-colored 180-gram discs come wrapped in a dimebag-style zip-lock shrink wrap. Get it here.

Peggy Lee — Ultimate Peggy Lee Peggy Lee was one of music’s biggest stars of the middle of the 20th century, and May will mark what would have been her 100th birthday. To celebrate the milestone, this clear 2LP retrospective release compiles some of her most recognizable tracks. Get it here. Thundercat — It Is What It Is (Deluxe Picture Disc LP) Thundercat has returned with another gem, and it’s available on a striking picture disk vinyl edition. Uproxx’s Aaron Williams said of the album, “It’s serious but not too serious, reflecting the times in which it was made — we’re all facing plenty of darkness, trying to find the light, and forced to accept that sometimes, it just is what it is.” Get it here.