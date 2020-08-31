The Best Vinyl Releases Of August 2020

Anybody who thought the vinyl resurgence was just a fad was mistaken: The industry has experienced a legitimate revival. As a result, music fans are interested in physical media in ways they may not have if the decades-old medium hasn’t made a comeback. That doesn’t mean everybody is listening to just their parents’ old music, though. That’s part of it, sure, thanks to rereleases that present classic albums in new ways. A vital part of the renewed vinyl wave, though, is new projects being released as records, of which there are plenty. Whatever you might be into, each month brings a new slew of vinyl releases that has something for everybody. Some stand out above the rest, naturally, so check out some of our favorite vinyl releases of August below.

Mac Miller — K.I.D.S. Mac Miller produced a lot of beloved work during his short life, and one of the earliest ones for which he became known was the fan-favorite 2010 mixtape K.I.D.S. Ten years later, the project got a fresh vinyl reissue, which includes a pair of new K.I.D.S.-era songs, “Ayye” and “Back In The Day.” Additionally, the package also includes a 24″ by 24″ poster, a Most Dope silkscreen D-side, and two discs in a widespine jacket. Get it here. Elliott Smith — Elliott Smith: Expanded 25th Anniversary Edition Elliott Smith is one of the most artistically influential indie artists of the ’90s, and his self-titled sophomore album has become a fan-favorite. The album, released in 1995, experiences its 25th anniversary is this year, and this expanded edition is a fine way to celebrate. It includes a remastered version of the album, a previously unreleased live album, and a coffee table book full of vintage Smith photos. Get it here.

Pixies — Bossanova (30th Anniversary Edition) August marked the 30th anniversary of Pixies’ third album, and 4AD’s vinyl rerelease is one that superfans will love, especially their non-UK ones. The new edition of the record is pressed on limited edition red vinyl, and it includes the original 16-page booklet that before now was only available as part of the initial UK pressing of the album. Get it here. Jonathan Richman — I, Jonathan Decades after founding The Modern Lovers, Jonathan Richman launched a solo career and later released his fourth solo album, the 1992 lo-fi masterpiece I, Jonathan. Now, nearly 30 years later, the project is getting a fresh vinyl release. This is actually first time this project has been available on vinyl, which makes this release all the more special. Get it here.

Collective Soul — Collective Soul (25th Anniversary Edition) Collective Soul made alternative rock that helped define the ’90s, and now their first two albums are getting rereleases. Hints, Allegations And Things Left Unsaid has only seen rare vinyl editions since its 1994 release, while the band’s self-titled sophomore album is celebrating its 25th anniversary by getting its first-ever vinyl pressing. Additionally, the expanded CD and digital versions include a half-dozen bonus tracks. Get it here. PJ Harvey — Rid Of Me and 4-Track Demos In 1993, PJ Harvey followed her acclaimed debut album with Rid Of Me, which was her major abel debut and is now available as a new vinyl pressing. Also available is 4-Track Demos, which followed Rid Of Me and featured demos recorded in 1991 and 1992. This pair of releases is similar to Harvey’s release from last month: Reissues of Dry and Dry Demos. Get Rid Of Me here. Get 4-Track Demos here.

Partynextdoor — Partymobile Partynextdoor’s latest project came out back in March, and Uproxx’s Aaron Williams previously said of it, “It’s upbeat and it’s catchy, with the dancehall influences at its foundation giving a veneer of fun and frolic. It’s never enough to cover up the melancholy at each song’s center. The party next door is just a smokescreen for the loneliness of the neighbor throwing it.” Get it here. Charles Bukowski — Charles Bukowski Reads His Poetry August 16th marked what would have been the 100th birthday of beloved writer Charles Bukowski. While not a professional musician, he exists in the recorded record, like on the September 14, 1972 poetry reading captured on this release. This “vomit vinyl” pressing is limited to 1000 copies, so it’s a must-cop for bibliophile vinyl-heads. Get it here.

Tom Tom Club — Tom Tom Club Talking Heads and their members got involved in their own endeavors outside of the band, and one of the most fun is Chris Frantz and Tina Weymouth’s Tom Tom Club. The 1982 self-titled album was recorded in Barbados following the sessions for Remain In Light, and is an essential part of the extended Talking Heads universe. This limited edition honors the record’s Barbados roots with its tropical yellow and red vinyl pressing. Get it here. My Morning Jacket — The Waterfall II Uproxx’s Steven Hyden wrote of My Morning Jacket’s long-awaited sequel, “On The Waterfall, My Morning Jacket sounded determined to remind fans of the monolithic jams they made their name with in the ’00s. […] The sequel, however, carries no such pretenses. Even the hardest rocking track, “Wasted,” which settles on a surly guitar groove accented with punchy horns, feels more like an invitation to explore the darkest corners of innerspace than a call to party.” Get it here.