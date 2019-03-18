Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Somewhere, Seth Cohen is crying with joy.

Better Oblivion Community Center, the collaborative project between singer-songwriters Conor Oberst and Phoebe Bridgers, are playing different covers in every city on their tour. In Las Vegas last week, the duo covered The Killers’ “Human,” but their Seattle crowd on Sunday night are a really a bunch of lucky bastards, because they got to hear Conor Oberst cover Death Cab For Cutie.

Better Oblivion’s cover of “Title And Registration” is the 2000s indie mash-up dreams are made of. Oberst and Bridgers are pretty faithful to the original, keeping the song’s acoustic, moody vibe, but their vocals together give an updated spin. Honestly, “Title And Registration” sounds like it could be a song off off Better Oblivion’s album — which isn’t a knock against either band, but a testament to how contemporary the 15-year-old song still sounds.

Better Oblivion Community Center are touring North America this March and April. Check out their remaining dates below, and make your best guesses what covers the rest of the tour stops will get to hear.

03/19 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Bar

03/20 — Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater

03/21 — Omaha, NE @ Slowdown

03/22 — Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

03/23 — Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

03/25 — Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom

03/26 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr Smalls

03/28 — Boston, MA @ The Sinclair

03/29 — New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

03/30 — Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

03/31 — Providence, RI @ Columbus Theater

04/02 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

04/03 — Washington DC @ Black Cat

04/04 — Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

04/05 — Asheville, NC @ Grey Eagle

04/06 — Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

04/07 — Nashville, TN @ Basement East

04/09 — Austin, TX @ Mohawk

04/10 — Dallas, TX @ Trees

04/12 — Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf

04/13 — Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom