Somewhere, Seth Cohen is crying with joy.
Better Oblivion Community Center, the collaborative project between singer-songwriters Conor Oberst and Phoebe Bridgers, are playing different covers in every city on their tour. In Las Vegas last week, the duo covered The Killers’ “Human,” but their Seattle crowd on Sunday night are a really a bunch of lucky bastards, because they got to hear Conor Oberst cover Death Cab For Cutie.
Better Oblivion’s cover of “Title And Registration” is the 2000s indie mash-up dreams are made of. Oberst and Bridgers are pretty faithful to the original, keeping the song’s acoustic, moody vibe, but their vocals together give an updated spin. Honestly, “Title And Registration” sounds like it could be a song off off Better Oblivion’s album — which isn’t a knock against either band, but a testament to how contemporary the 15-year-old song still sounds.
Better Oblivion Community Center are touring North America this March and April. Check out their remaining dates below, and make your best guesses what covers the rest of the tour stops will get to hear.
03/19 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Bar
03/20 — Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater
03/21 — Omaha, NE @ Slowdown
03/22 — Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line
03/23 — Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall
03/25 — Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom
03/26 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr Smalls
03/28 — Boston, MA @ The Sinclair
03/29 — New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
03/30 — Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
03/31 — Providence, RI @ Columbus Theater
04/02 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
04/03 — Washington DC @ Black Cat
04/04 — Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
04/05 — Asheville, NC @ Grey Eagle
04/06 — Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West
04/07 — Nashville, TN @ Basement East
04/09 — Austin, TX @ Mohawk
04/10 — Dallas, TX @ Trees
04/12 — Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf
04/13 — Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom