Beyonce Is Reportedly In Talks About Involvement In ‘Black Panther 2’

Beyonce is no stranger to the big screen. Her acting debut in Austin Powers In Goldmember arrived even before her debut solo album in 2003. Beyonce’s latest work in Hollywood was her voice over role as Nala in last year’s remake of The Lion King. But, according to recent reports, Beyonce’s work with Disney is far from over. The singer is apparently in talks with Disney about working on multiple different films, including the upcoming Black Panther 2.

According to Elle, Beyonce is reportedly in meetings with Disney concerning a $100 million deal that would involve her in three major movies. One of the projects Beyonce is rumored to be involved in is the upcoming Black Panther sequel. A source for the publication said that the singer has become “a major player” for Disney, and the company is working to get her to voice some of the new documentaries coming out on Disney+. “The negotiations are still ongoing but it’s the final details that are being thrashed out now,” the source claimed.

While Beyonce worked with Disney for The Lion King, the singer recently appeared in ABC’s Disney Family Singalong in April. Beyonce gave a touching rendition of “When You Wish Upon A Star” and dedicated her virtual performance to “all the healthcare workers who have been working tirelessly to keep up healthy and safe.”

Beyonce has yet to confirm or deny her involvement in Black Panther 2. Other rumors surrounding the sequel have already surfaced, though it’s not slated for a release until 2022.