Beyonce Follows Up Her Epic Coachella Performance By Establishing A Scholarship Program For HBCUs

04.16.18 1 hour ago

Beyonce’s performance at Coachella this weekend was monumental, and she’s already following it up with something else that’s also pretty special: She has announced the Homecoming Scholars Award Program for the 2018-2019 academic year, which will give one winner from four schools (Xavier University, Wilberforce University, Tuskegee University, and Bethune-Cookman University) will receive $25,000. All four schools are Historically Black Colleges and Universities, which are “institutions of higher education in the United States that were established before the Civil Rights Act of 1964 with the intention of primarily serving the African-American community.”

The scholarships are offered through the BeyGOOD initiative, and Ivy McGregor, Director of Philanthropy and Corporate Relations at Parkwood Entertainment, which houses BeyGOOD, says of the program, “We salute the rich legacy of Historically Black Colleges and Universities. We honor all institutions of higher learning for maintaining culture and creating environments for optimal learning which expands dreams and the seas of possibilities for students.”

The Homecoming Scholars Award Program is similar to the Formation Scholars awards that Beyonce offered for the previous school year, which were for “female incoming, current or graduating students pursuing studies in creative arts, music, literature, or African-American studies” at participating universities.

Read our review of Beyonce’s epic Coachella performance here.

