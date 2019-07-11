The Full Version Of Beyonce And Donald Glover’s ‘Can You Feel The Love Tonight’ Has Been Released

07.11.19

Since it was first announced that Beyonce and Donald Glover had been cast in the main roles for the new The Lion King live-action remake, one thing people have been waiting for the most (aside from the film itself) is to hear the pair duet on the classic song “Can You Feel The Love Tonight.” The film recently had its Hollywood premiere. The duet was teased in a recent teaser clip, but now, since the soundtrack is now available, Disney has shared the full version of the song (which of course also features Billy Eichner and Seth Rogen, who play Timon and Pumba, respectively).

Glover spoke about working on the song during a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, during which he wore a lion onesie. When asked if he recorded the song in the same room as Beyonce, he joked, “No, I requested not to be. I did not want to be looking into Beyonce’s eyes while doing this.” He then added “Actually, I was working on [Solo: A Star Wars Story] at the time, so I was in London, so I recorded at Abbey Road Studios.” Glover then compared Beyonce to Michael Jordan, saying, “I imagine it’s less intimidating playing basketball with Michael Jordan if you’re at home just throwing pieces of paper in the trash.”

Listen to “Can You Feel The Love Tonight” above, and listen to the full The Lion King soundtrack below.

