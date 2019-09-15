Getty Image

Music

Beyonce’s ‘Homecoming’ Was Snubbed For All Six Of Its Creative Arts Emmy Nominations

Contributing Writer

Beyonce was snubbed from a step forward to the highly-coveted EGOT status. The singer teamed up with Netflix to release the epic documentary Homecoming surrounding her show-stopping 2018 Coachella performance. The documentary chronicled the behind-the-scenes work that went into the performance’s massive leveled platform, over 200 back up singers, and seemingly effortless transitions. Beyonce fans were ecstatic to hear back in July that Homecoming had an impressive six Emmy nominations. The Emmy ceremony will officially air next Sunday but the 71st Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards took place this weekend, and Beyonce went home empty-handed.

The Creative Arts Emmys handed out the more technical awards Saturday at a two-day event in LA. Winners for all category nominations were announced Saturday night, and Beyonce didn’t make the list. The singer lost all six categories, including: outstanding Variety Special; Costumes for Variety; Non-fiction or Reality Programming; Directing for a Variety Special; Music Direction; Production Design; and Writing.

Beyonce’s loss led to some pretty upset fans, and the Beyhive is not a fan base easily messed with. Beyonce fans immediately took to social media to express their outrage at the Creative Arts Emmys. In particular, fans are mad that James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke won an award over Homecoming.

In addition to losing an Emmy to Carpool Karaoke, Beyonce lost to Springsteen on Broadway for Directing, RuPaul’s Drag Race for Costumes, the live television production of RENT for Production Design, FX’s Fosse/Verdon for Music Direction, and Hannah Gadsby’s Nanette for Writing.

