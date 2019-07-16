Getty Image

The upcoming 71st Emmy Awards has announced its nominees for the 2019 show and it looks like Beyonce’s Grammys may soon have some company on the shelf thanks to her work on her Netflix special Homecoming. Beyonce is named in three of the film’s six award nominations, which include Outstanding Writing For A Variety Special, Outstanding Directing For A Variety Special, and Outstanding Music Direction. It’s also nominated for production design, costumes, and an Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded) awards.

Homecoming, which debuted on Netflix in April, documented the planning, production, and performance of Beyonce’s 2018 Coachella set, which was designed to evoke the appeal of an HBCU homecoming event. The film was accompanied by a live album of the performance featuring the fan favorite cover of Frankie Beverly and Maze’s “Before I Let Go” (remixed with a riff from Cameo’s “Candy”), which eventually led to a fed-led dance challenge Beyonce herself seemed to really enjoy.

The special is the first part of a multi-part deal with Netflix, which will see another two specials follow it, and was apparently extremely lucrative for Beyonce, who accepted a “big money offer” from the streaming giant. Netflix also currently streams Beyonce’s film debut, MTV’s Carmen: A Hip-Hopera, but it’s unknown if it’s part of her deal with Netflix.

The 71st Emmy Awards airs Sunday, September 22 at 8 PM EST/5 PM PST on Fox.