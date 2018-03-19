A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Dec 12, 2017 at 3:00pm PST

Beyonce is generally accepted to be at the top of her field in the music industry — even if the Grammys can’t seem to honor her properly. Still, there are plenty of other organizations and entities in the world who have noted her work, and not just as a musician.

This past weekend at the second annual Wearable Art Gala in Los Angeles, Beyonce was honored for her work giving back to her community, including some public thanks from a fan suffering from a bone disease who Beyonce reached out to and a video of congratulations from former First Lady Michelle Obama, who offered her love and noted that Beyonce personally inspires her.

The Wearable Art Gala is directed by Beyonce’s mom, Tina Knowles-Lawson, who runs the event along with her husband Richard Lawson to benefit the WACO Theater Center. While accepting her award, Beyonce said she likes to keep her charity work quiet because she thinks she should be doing more, and that giving is reward enough. She also shouted out her own mother, saying she thought that Tina should be getting an award instead, and crediting her mother’s example as a role model in her life.

