Like many celebrities, Beyonce has weighed in on the current protests and the death of George Floyd. She shared a video message a few days ago, and last night, she offered another post. Sharing a photo of protestors flooding the streets in Minneapolis, Beyonce wrote, “The world came together for George Floyd. We know there is a long road ahead. Let’s remain aligned and focused in our call for real justice.”

This post comes a few days after a video from Beyonce in which she speaks about the situation and makes similar points about justice, saying, “We need justice for George Floyd. We all witnessed his murder in broad daylight. We’re broken and we’re disgusted. We cannot normalize this pain. I’m not only speaking to people of color. If you’re white, black, brown, or anything in between, I’m sure you feel hopeless about the racism going on in America right now. No more senseless killings of human beings. No more seeing people of color as less than human. We can no longer look away. […] Yes, someone’s been charged, but justice is far from being achieved.”

Meanwhile, her husband Jay-Z has also made his voice heard in recent days: He has spoken with the governor of Minneapolis, and he honored Floyd with ads in newspapers across the country.