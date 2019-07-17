Beyonce’s ‘Spirit’ Video Is Powerful And Visually Stunning

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Beyonce has released the video for her new song “Spirit.”

“Spirit” is a gorgeous, soaring ballad. The singer is known for her powerful, visually striking videos, and “Spirit” is no exception. Footage from The Lion King is intercut with Beyonce and her stunning lineup of backup dancers opening the heavens. The colors in the video are vivid and bright, from the warm gold of the sand to the glowing greens, pinks, and blues of Bey’s outfits. Also, be sure to watch for an adorable cameo from Bey’s daughter Blue Ivy.

“Spirit” will appear on the Beyonce-curated companion album The Lion King: The Gift, which is out the same day The Lion King hits theaters (July 19). The Gift will also feature additional new music from Beyonce, along with collabs with Kendrick Lamar, Tierra Whack, and many others.

“This is sonic cinema,” Beyonce said previously of The Gift. “This is a new experience of storytelling. I wanted to do more than find a collection of songs that were inspired by the film. It is a mixture of genres and collaboration that isn’t one sound. It is influenced by everything from R&B, pop, hip-hop, and Afro Beat.”

Watch the video for “Spirit” above.