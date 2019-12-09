Getty Image
Beyonce Discusses The Last Time She Went To A Supermarket

Beyonce doesn’t sit down for a ton of interviews these days, so it’s always a noteworthy occurrence when she does. Beyonce appears on the cover of the January 2020 issue of Elle, and in the interview, she spoke about a number of topics, like the last time she went to a supermarket.

Aside from the photoshoot, Beyonce also answered questions submitted by fans, and one asked, “Would we see you at the supermarket or Target? What do you buy?” She responded, “The last time I went to a supermarket, it was more like a bodega before a Madonna concert. Jay and I snuck into one in Crenshaw and bought some Cuervo and Funyuns chips. And…y’all know you see me at Target and I see y’all trying to sneak pics.” Also, when asked if “there ever a morning you want to just put on sweats and go for a walk without security,” she answered simply, “I do!”

The piece concludes with a series of rapid-fire questions, Beyonce’s answers to which offer some insight into her personal life. She said she could eat Oreos for a week straight. Her go-to karaoke songs are “Escape (The Piña Colada Song)” and “Hotel California” — “the guitar solo is my jam,” she said of the latter song. She also revealed the question she hates answering the most: “‘Are you pregnant?’ Get off my ovaries!”

Read the full feature here.

