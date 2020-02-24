Today, Los Angeles says goodbye to local hero Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gigi with a memorial at Staples Center. Kobe Bryant was, of course, one of the most recognizable basketball players on the planet, so when Beyonce turned out to be the opening performer, it just felt right. Beyonce is herself a global star known the world over and widely considered one of the best at her own craft, so for her to salute a player who was widely held as one of the best three players ever, the connection was rather obvious.

Beyonce’s tribute to Kobe and Gigi included two of her older songs. She first led with an orchestral version of her 2013 self-titled album ballad “XO” and followed up with a notable song from her 2008 double-platinum album, I Am… Sasha Fierce, “Halo.” You can watch the tender performance below.

💜💛 @Beyonce pays tribute to Kobe and Gigi Bryant with a couple of his favorite songs pic.twitter.com/HIfTfWmtlS — The Association on FOX (@TheAssociation) February 24, 2020

Kobe Bryant, Gigi Bryant, and seven others were killed in a helicopter crash January 26. Kobe’s death shocked not just the sports world, but the entire world due to his fame and commitment to excellence on the basketball court. Kobe and Gigi were survived by Kobe’s wife and Gigi’s mother, Vanessa Bryant, and Kobe’s three daughters Natalia, Bianka, and Capri.

You can watch the memorial live of Tidal here or above.