BIA’s Claims On Nicki Minaj’s Livestream Prompt Burna Boy To Issue A Correction

Burna Boy is calling “cap” on BIA’s claims from her recent appearance on Nicki Minaj’s live stream to debut the “Whole Lotta Money” remix. During the live stream, Nicki asked BIA about Nigerian hitmakers Burna Boy, Davido, and Wizkid, only for BIA to admit that she doesn’t know what any of them look like. Over the weekend, Burna addressed the comment, tweeting that BIA must have been exaggerating because she’s been in his DMs since 2018.

“That babe wey nor know our face don dey my dms since 2018,” he wrote. However, BIA later responded to a fan’s tweet about the comments that she does know what Wizkid looks like, noting that she doesn’t need to know what any of the three Nigerian stars look like to know and appreciate their music.

Then, when the conversation was picked up by Instagram gossip pages, BIA was sure to reply to at least one, explaining that the “DM” Burna referred to was her tagging his song. “Burna, love your music,” she wrote. “Don’t be hurt I said Ion know what U look like. Your girl is beautiful anyway you shouldn’t care. Now, don’t make it seem like I slid on U in 2018 bc I tagged your song.”

She signed off by once again plugging her Nicki Minaj collaboration: “Now back to what’s important. Stream #WholeLottaMoneyRemix.”

