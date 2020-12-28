With 2021 right around the corner, ABC has announced the host of its annual New Year’s Eve festivities. This year’s edition of Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve will be emceed by New Orleans bounce pioneer and living legend Big Freedia, live from her hometown for the Central Time Zone ball drop. Naturally, another local, PJ Morton, will ring in the new year with a rendition of the traditional anthem “Auld Lang Syne.”

In a statement, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell said, “We are beyond excited that Big Freedia and PJ Morton, two of New Orleans’ brightest musical lights, will be shining for our city and before the entire world as we ring in the new year. Even though we won’t be watching this performance in person, we will be watching from the safety of our homes as ‘Dick Clark’s Rockin’ New Year’s Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2021′ rings in the new year with that special New Orleans flavor.”

.@bigfreedia is hosting the Central Time Zone countdown from New Orleans on #RockinEve! Count down with us this Thursday at 8/7c on ABC. pic.twitter.com/6w8L2eR0KK — New Year’s Rockin’ Eve (@NYRE) December 28, 2020

Cantrell further noted, “We’re also excited that this event will employ nearly 70 local crew members, many of whom have been shut out of production jobs due to the pandemic and that the world will remember that New Orleans will be the safest place to visit and enjoy our music and culture in 2021.”

Meanwhile, Ryan Seacrest, Lucy Hale, and Billy Porter will handle the New York celebration from Times Square, while Ciara will perform hosting duties in Los Angeles. Performers for the evening include Brandy, Doja Cat, Ella Mai, Maluma, Megan Thee Stallion, Miley Cyrus, and Saweetie, for a hip-hop-centric, female-powered night.

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve will air beginning 8 pm ET on Thursday.