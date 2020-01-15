Big Sean’s long-awaited follow-up to 2017’s I Decided feels imminent after the Detroit rapper released “Single Again” following a year-long hiatus to work on his mental health. Now, fans may have a slightly better idea of what the project may sound like after eagle-eyed observers spotted what looks like a tracklist on a whiteboard in a photo posted by Sean’s fellow Def Jam artist YK Osiris.

Thanks to Osiris’ post, it appears that the project may be a direct sequel to Sean’s fan-favorite mixtape Detroit, which dropped in 2012 and featured big-name producers Da Internz, Hit-Boy, Lex Luger, and Southside alongside marquee guest artists J. Cole, Kendrick Lamar, and more. Fans crashed the mixtape site DatPiff trying to download the tape on its release and many have wondered whether Sean might be planning a follow-up after he rhymed “I’m ’bout to drop the sequel / N****, this just the preview” on his 2019 freestyle “Overtime.”

Big Sean is up to something 👀 ‘Detroit II’ can be seen on the whiteboard with Kendrick Lamar, Drake, Young Thug, Future & more all listed.. pic.twitter.com/d8vBMW32CO — Rap Favorites (@RapFavorites) January 15, 2020

And while his single “Bezerk” suggests ASAP Ferg will join a guest list that includes Jhene Aiko and Ty Dolla Sign, the whiteboard promises even more high-profile appearances in the vein of the original Detroit, including Drake, Future, Kendrick Lamar, Lizzo, Russ, and Young Thug. If everything falls into place, that could make this rumored Detroit 2 one of the biggest releases of 2020.

