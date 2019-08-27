Big Sean Freestyles For Funk Flex On Hot 97 Just An Hour After Performing At The VMAs

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

In the last 24 hours, Big Sean has mastered the art of marketing. Just hours prior to the VMAs starting, Big Sean released his breakneck single “Bezerk” featuring ASAP Ferg and produced by Hit-Boy. Continuing the roll-out of his single, Big Sean and ASAP Ferg performed the track at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards. If you thought Big Sean was finished there, wrong.

Music fans waking up Tuesday morning found a YouTube video of Big Sean freestyling for Funk Flex on Hot 97. In the video, Big Sean states he just got off stage about an hour ago in Newark, New Jersey at the VMAs. Big Sean and Flex reminisce about when they met each other at an auto show before the Detriot rapper was officially out, and that Sean’s never changed since the fame, according to Flex. Potentially new bars from Big Sean’s impending album, viewers aren’t able to tell that the rapper just performed based on the intensity, delivery, and quality of his verses. Big Sean spits over the beats for “The London” and his mentor Kanye West’s “Through The Wire”.

“Visualizing, made a song, I do it then I did that,” Big Sean raps. “Where I was and where I wanted to be felt like a mismatch / Look, a 100K off the to the Boys & Girls, another hundred to my family church / To sum it up in eleven words, ‘I did more for my city than anyone there living, sh*t / F*ck if you like my verse.”

You can watch the entire freestyle in the clip above.