Lena Waithe and Melina Matsoukas’ Black Bonnie And Clyde riff Queen And Slim hit theaters this Wednesday and in a show of solidarity for the two Black creators, a Queen And Slim buyout movement has arisen, counting among its members big-name figures in hip-hop like Big Sean, Snoop Dogg, Quality Control Music’s Coach K, Kelly Rowland, and more. Buyouts are taking place in cities like Atlanta, Detroit, Houston, and LA, led by prominent Black musicians hoping to use their platforms to elevate other forms of Black art.

Naturally, these buyouts are limited offers in specific locations, being offered on a first-come, first-serve basis. Availability details are contained in the captions of the flyers each artist posted to their respective timelines, so if you live in one of the mentioned cities, find your hometown’s local star among the Instagram embeds below. The theaters being bought out include: AMC Theaters in Willowbrook, Texas, Regal Cinema Atlantic Station in Northwest Atlanta, Cinemark in Baldwin Hills, Los Angeles, and Royal Oak Emagine in Detroit. See more below.

Previous buyout movements helped propel films like Us, Black Panther, and Marshall. In addition, Queen And Slim‘s soundtrack released last Friday, featuring a new song from Lauryn Hill, a Vince Staples collaboration with 6lack and Mereba, and Megan Thee Stallion’s ode to “Ride Or Die” chicks. The Dev Hynes-curated soundtrack is out now via Motown.