Lena Waithe and Melina Matsoukas’ Black Bonnie And Clyde riff Queen And Slim hit theaters this Wednesday and in a show of solidarity for the two Black creators, a Queen And Slim buyout movement has arisen, counting among its members big-name figures in hip-hop like Big Sean, Snoop Dogg, Quality Control Music’s Coach K, Kelly Rowland, and more. Buyouts are taking place in cities like Atlanta, Detroit, Houston, and LA, led by prominent Black musicians hoping to use their platforms to elevate other forms of Black art.
Naturally, these buyouts are limited offers in specific locations, being offered on a first-come, first-serve basis. Availability details are contained in the captions of the flyers each artist posted to their respective timelines, so if you live in one of the mentioned cities, find your hometown’s local star among the Instagram embeds below. The theaters being bought out include: AMC Theaters in Willowbrook, Texas, Regal Cinema Atlantic Station in Northwest Atlanta, Cinemark in Baldwin Hills, Los Angeles, and Royal Oak Emagine in Detroit. See more below.
View this post on Instagram
This movie so 🔥🔥🔥! N for BLACK Friday we supporting This amazing film Queen n Slim. Free movie on me! If u in Detroit FRIDAY enjoy! Giving away tickets at Royal Oak Emagine 1:00pm full details on da flyer! Congrats to @lenawaithe and keep up the incredible work! ✊🏾 @queenandslim
View this post on Instagram
A must see for the community 👊🏾👊🏾 Joining a movement to buy out theaters on Friday and make sure that everyone can see QUEEN & SLIM. CINEMARK BALDWIN HILLS @ 10:00 AM on Friday 11.29 FIRST COME, FIRST SERVE. ALL PERSONS MUST BE PRESENT TO CLAIM FREE TICKET. MUST PRESENT THIS FLYER AT THE BOX OFFICE #QueenAndSlim
View this post on Instagram
Our sisters, Melina @msmelina and Lena @lenawaithe ,created a love story for our community. The unconditional love created by our Black Women is to be respected, honored, and valued ALWAYS!! Thank you for seeing US and creating this incredible film for our community. I’m supporting our Queens and have bought out a theater at the Regal Atlantic Station Theater in Atlanta, GA (see info below). I’m challenging my Black brothers to do the same..Let’s go y’all..King Shit!! #QueenandSlim #SupportBlackwomen #QueenandSlim Tickets are on a first come first served basis. Date: FRI 11.29.19 Location: Regal Cinema Atlantic Station Stadium 18 261 19th St NW Atlanta, GA 30363 Arrival Time: 6:30pm Show Time: 7:30pm Cost: FREE Notes: Entire party must be present to receive tickets. A QC representative will be onsite handing out tickets, until they are gone, starting at 6:30pm. I challenge @qcmceo_p @migos @lilbaby_1 @lilyachty @bankroll_freddie @mavcarter @kingjames @iambarondavis @alvinkamara @stevestoute @killermike @djgregstreet @djdrama @djtrauma @djholiday @mrryanglover @eppsie @diddy @futuretheprince @juliojones_11 @elliottwilson @kevinlileskwl @easymoneysniper @billionairefly @rubiconatl @kennyburns @ferrarisimmons @ryanpress215 @2chainz @troubleman31 @melcarter @barryhefner @djkhaled @headlinerworld @agentertainment @djself @oldmanebro @cthagod @djpharris @chancetherapper @meekmill @dallaslifestyle @kevinhart4real @davidbanner @biggsburke @fashiongeekzo @mikkeyhalsted @bunb @therealswizzz @_stak5_ @jprincerespect @jprincejr @dude_br0 @champagnepapi @e40 to buyout a theater showing @queenandslim. Call Regal (1.800.792.8244) or your nearby theater and do the same!! #qualitycontrolmusic #qcthelabel #solidfoundationmgmt⚒
Previous buyout movements helped propel films like Us, Black Panther, and Marshall. In addition, Queen And Slim‘s soundtrack released last Friday, featuring a new song from Lauryn Hill, a Vince Staples collaboration with 6lack and Mereba, and Megan Thee Stallion’s ode to “Ride Or Die” chicks. The Dev Hynes-curated soundtrack is out now via Motown.