Michael Buisha

Since Big Thief released their sophomore record, Capacity, in 2017, the group has stayed busy. Adrianne Lenker and Buck Meek released solo efforts last year, and the full band also recorded a new album, the recently announced UFOF. At the time of the announcement, they shared the title track, and now they’re back with another preview of the record, “Cattails.”

The tender track is led by fingerpicked acoustic guitar and Lenker’s wispy vocals, and as the song progresses, it builds into a subtle and satisfying climax. Lenker said that the song came together quickly:

“‘Cattails’ came about while we were at the studio in Washington in the pine forest. Writing it was just one of those electric multicolored waves of connectivity just sweeping through my body. I stayed up late finishing the song and the next morning was stomping around playing it over and over again. We thought why not just record it, so James sat at the drums and we practiced and by the time we’d finished practicing, Dom Monks — our engineer — had already sneakily set up mics and recorded it. It was beautiful that he’d captured it right away because when James and I were playing it felt like a little portal in the fabric had opened and we were just flying. Listening back to it makes me cry sometimes.”

Listen to “Cattails” above. Big Thief also added new tour dates to their previously announced batch, so check out the band’s updated itinerary below.