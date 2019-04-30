Big Thief Shared The Tender ‘Century,’ One Last Single Before They Release Their New Album

04.30.19 2 hours ago

It’s been a good time to be a Big Thief fan over the past few years. In 2017, the group shared their sophomore album, Capacity. While 2018 didn’t bring a new album from the band, Adrianne Lenker and Buck Meek each dropped their own solo efforts. Earlier this year, the band signed with the esteemed label 4AD and announced their new album, UFOF. They’ve shared some previews of the record so far, and now that its release is just a few days away, the band is back with one more, a new song called “Century.”

The languid track is led by Lenker’s gentle, folky vocals, and in the song’s refrain, she repeats, “we have the same power.” A low key guitar solo from Meek closes out the track on a tender, alt-country note. The track is one of many examples demonstrating how the band can take a quiet space and keep it both quiet and interesting.

Lenker previously explained the meaning of the album’s title (the “F” stands for “friend”), saying, “Making friends with the unknown… All my songs are about this. If the nature of life is change and impermanence, I’d rather be uncomfortably awake in that truth than lost in denial.”

Listen to “Century” above.

UFOF is out 5/03 via 4AD. Pre-order it here.

TAGSAdrianne LenkerBig ThiefBuck MeekCenturyUFOF
