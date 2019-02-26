Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Brooklyn indie band Big Thief have announced their highly anticipated follow-up to 2017’s Capacity. Their new record UFOF will arrive May 3 via 4AD.

The album’s unusual title is a spin on “UFO,” but with an extra “F,” to stand for “friend.” Singer and guitarist Adrianne Lenker shared the thought process behind the album’s naming in a press release: “Making friends with the unknown… All my songs are about this. If the nature of life is change and impermanence, I’d rather be uncomfortably awake in that truth than lost in denial.”

“UFOF” sparkles with tenderness for the unknown. Lenker’s soft and resonant voice leads the multilayered, warm track through unexpected musical flourishes and a grounding guitar.

In the time since Capacity, the band have kept busy touring, playing headlining shows, festival dates, and opening for Perfume Genius. Lenker released a solo album, the magnificent, gentle Abysskiss last fall. Uproxx named the album the best indie album released in 2018.

Big Thief are touring Europe and the US this year, with a long set of dates through November. Check out their North American itinerary below, and listen to “UFOF” above.

04/20 – San Diego, CA @ Irenic

05/02 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre

05/03 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Bootleg Theater

05/05 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere

10/10 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall

10/11 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall

10/12 – South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground

10/13 – Boston, MA @ Wilbur Theatre

10/15 – Montreal, QC @ La Tulipe

10/16 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre

10/18 – Chicago, IL @ Metro

10/21 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

10/24 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

10/25 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre

10/26 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre

10/28 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

11/01 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

11/02 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sister

11/04 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheatre

11/05 – Dallas, TX @ Trees

11/07 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

11/08 – Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom

11/09 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

11/10 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club