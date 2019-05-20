Billie Eilish Is Absolutely Outraged At Alabama’s Abortion Laws

Getty Image

Last week, Alabama politicians passed abortion laws that will result in a near-total ban, and that has drawn some passionate reactions from those opposed to the decision. Lady Gaga responded to the news, “It is an outrage to ban abortion in Alabama period, and all the more heinous that it excludes those have been raped or are experiencing incest non-consensual or not.” Even conservative commentator Tomi Lahren said the laws are “too restrictive.”

Now Billie Eilish has added her voice to the conversation. At the ASCAP Pop Music Awards last week, Eilish told Variety that since the news came out, it’s upsetting to look at her phone:

“Honestly, I can’t even look at my phone. I have no words for the b*tches in the f*cking White House. It’s so unbelievable. It makes me, like, red. It makes my ears f*cking steam out of my head. Women should say, should do and feel and be exactly what they want. There should be nobody else telling them how to live their life, how to do sh*t. […] It just makes me so mad that if I start talking about it, I won’t stop. Men should not make women’s choices — that’s all I have to say.”

