Ellen

Billie Eilish is on top of the world right now. Rather, it looks like she’s about to be: Her debut album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, is expected to debut in the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 chart, and is also expected to earn 250,000 equivalent album units for the week ending April 4. Before any of that news becomes official, though, she appeared on today’s episode of Ellen, and a good time was had by all.

Eilish sat down for an interview with Degeneres, and they talked about her fandom of Justin Bieber, which was a set-up for a classic Ellen prank: One of the show’s staffers, wearing a Bieber-style wig, popped out of a box and gave Eilish a good scare. She actually saw it coming a little bit, as she started to check the box, which was disguised as a side table, before the reveal, but Degeneres dissuaded her. On a more serious note, she talked about her Tourette Syndrome and explained why she hasn’t publicly talked about it much, saying, “I didn’t want that to define who I was. I didn’t want it to be like, ‘The artist with Tourette’s, Billie Eilish, is on Ellen!'”