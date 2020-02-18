Billie Eilish is sitting pretty after breaking some records at the 2020 Grammys.

Becoming the youngest artist to sweep the big four — Song, Record, and Album Of The Year, along with Best New Artist — Billie and her brother Finneas also performed at the Oscars, and it was recently revealed, wrote the theme song for the newest James Bond movie. “No Time To Die” is a classic Eilish song, with dark, sad piano and lonely lyrics, and shares its title with the next Bond movie. Writing a theme song for Bond films has become something of an honor, and Billie joins the likes of Adele, Madonna, and the late Chris Cornell.

Performing the song live for the first time today at the 2020 Brit Awards, Billie was joined not only by her frequent collaborator, her brother Finneas, but also by Hans Zimmer, who worked on orchestral arrangement for the song, and Johnny Marr, formerly of The Smiths. Clad all in black and sitting calmly on a stool, Billie brought her signature emotional delivery to the live performance. And based on the audience reaction, this song will probably make its way into her setlists very soon.

As for the movie, No Time To Die, which will be Daniel Craig’s final time portray James Bond will be out in early April. Watch a clip of her performance above.