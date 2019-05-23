Billie Eilish Shares An Important Mental Health Message While Talking About Her Own Experiences

05.23.19 2 hours ago

Billie Eilish is in the midst of a meteoric ascent, and part of the reason for that is because of her personality. She seems down to earth, and she doesn’t really shy away from saying what’s on her mind. In recent days, she’s spoken about an incident with a fan at a meet-and-greet event, why she wears baggy clothes, and her thoughts on the Alabama abortion laws. Now she stars in a new video from Ad Council, and in it, she shares some meaningful words about mental health.

In the clip, Eilish shares the message that people who are in a position where they need some help shouldn’t feel bad for seeking it out, saying, “It doesn’t make you weak to ask for help. It doesn’t make you weak to ask for a friend, to go to a therapist. It shouldn’t make you feel weak to ask anyone for help. The main thing I’m trying to say is that you should keep your ears open and you should listen… even if it’s just a little more comfort, that can really mean a lot to someone, because you don’t know what is going on.”

She also spoke about tending to her own mental health, saying that ultimately, she’s just doing what she can: “I’m just dealing with it how I’m dealing with it and I’m trying my best. Obviously, I am not a trained professional in anything, I don’t know what I’m doing half the time.”

Watch the video above.

Around The Web

TAGSBillie EilishMENTAL HEALTH
UPROXX Instagram

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

05.21.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

05.20.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

05.20.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

05.14.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

05.13.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

05.13.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP