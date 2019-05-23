Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Billie Eilish is in the midst of a meteoric ascent, and part of the reason for that is because of her personality. She seems down to earth, and she doesn’t really shy away from saying what’s on her mind. In recent days, she’s spoken about an incident with a fan at a meet-and-greet event, why she wears baggy clothes, and her thoughts on the Alabama abortion laws. Now she stars in a new video from Ad Council, and in it, she shares some meaningful words about mental health.

In the clip, Eilish shares the message that people who are in a position where they need some help shouldn’t feel bad for seeking it out, saying, “It doesn’t make you weak to ask for help. It doesn’t make you weak to ask for a friend, to go to a therapist. It shouldn’t make you feel weak to ask anyone for help. The main thing I’m trying to say is that you should keep your ears open and you should listen… even if it’s just a little more comfort, that can really mean a lot to someone, because you don’t know what is going on.”

She also spoke about tending to her own mental health, saying that ultimately, she’s just doing what she can: “I’m just dealing with it how I’m dealing with it and I’m trying my best. Obviously, I am not a trained professional in anything, I don’t know what I’m doing half the time.”

Watch the video above.