03.08.18

Billy Corgan is a man who has accumulated a wealth of different titles over the years. Rock star. Wrestling promotor. Cat enthusiast. But of all his many different pursuits, perhaps the most surprising is his role as a retail tea proprietor. For years, Corgan has operated Madame Zuzu’s, a high-end tea spot in Chicago’s Highland Park neighborhood. Unfortunately, the Smashing Pumpkins frontman broke the news today that this month he’s being forced to close down the location.

In a lengthy note posted to his Instagram, Corgan said that Madame Zuzu’s Teahouse will end its run in its present location on March 18th. “We are forced to move for various reasons which involve tenancy, but certainly nothing to do with the strength of the business, which thanks to all our great customers has been robust and steady,” Corgan noted.

Although Madame Zuzu’s is shutting down for now, the singer is already looking for a new spot in the same basic area as the present location. In the meantime, Corgan is planning a blowout on March 18th, just one day after his birthday. “Thanks again to all our patrons,” he wrote. “You have my gratitude for your support. And come party with us on the 18th as we say goodbye. There will be free tea that day for everyone who comes by, and special last-day sales.”

Farewell and Goodnight Madame Zuzu’s.

So, a little announcement. Zuzu's Teahouse 1.0 will be closing it's doors March 18th, as we are forced to move for various reasons which involve tenancy, but certainly nothing to do with the strength of the business (which thanks to all our great customers has been robust and steady). So for now our focus moves to madamezuzus.com and the online store, and when I'm home next around my birthday (March 17th) I will be looking at even more spaces. Unfortunately, Highland Park doesn't have a lot of ideal spots at this time, which is part of the holdup. So again, thanks again to all our patrons. You have my gratitude for your support. And come party with us on the 18th as we say goodbye. There will be free tea that day for everyone who comes by, and special last-day sales. (And as far as @madamezuzus 2.0 goes, we hope to open a new location very soon, remaining in Highland Park if possible)

