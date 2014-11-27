‘F*ck You, Anderson Cooper’: Billy Corgan’s Vulgar Cat T-Shirts Just Elevated His Feud With The CNN Host

OMG you guys, the most hilarious feud ever just got even more hilarious. If you’re not caught up, here’s the situation. Last month, Anderson Cooper made fun of Billy Corgan for appearing on the cover of PAWS Chicago, as seen in the above image — which is never not funny. He was basically accusing the Smashing Pumpkins front man of not being a cool enough rock star, and Corgan immediately fired back with a series of pissy tweets.

Here’s the thing, though. As much as I love Anderson Cooper and think that Billy Corgan is kind of a wang, I totally agree with Josh and I’m 100% pro-Corgan on this. There’s nothing uncool about helping animals, OK? But that doesn’t make Corgan’s latest strike any less funny. At a Smashing Pumpkins show in Chicago last night, fans spotted these t-shirts at the merch table that proclaim “F*CK YOU, ANDERSON COOPER” with a picture of cats in bow-ties.

Language obviously NSFW (or “not safe for family,” if you’re reading this around youngins on Thanksgiving):

Well, I think he showed Anderson Cooper. If there’s anything more punk rock than cats in bow-ties paired with expletive-laden messaging directed at your enemy, then sir, I do not believe you. On a semi-ish related note, if anyone out there wants to buy me a Christmas present I think I might have an idea.

