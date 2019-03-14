The Black Keys Will Begin Their Live Comeback On Their Newly Announced North American Tour

03.14.19 6 mins ago

Alysse Gafkjen

The Black Keys haven’t yet announced a new album, which would be their first since 2014’s Turn Blue. It sure looks like one is on the way, though: The band recently shared their comeback single “Lo/Hi,” and now they’ve announced the 31-date “Let’s Rock” North American tour.

Things kick off at the Life Is Beautiful festival, which will be their first performance together since 2015. After that, the band will trek across the US and Canada between late September and late November. As an added bonus, they’ll be joined by Modest Mouse on all of their shows, and will also receive support from *repeat repeat, Jessy Wilson, and Shannon & The Clams on select dates.

Check out the band’s full list of just-announced dates below.

TOPICS#The Black Keys
TAGSblack keysDan AuerbachMODEST MOUSEpatrick carneythe black keys
