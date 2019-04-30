Anthrox Studio

Ever since emerging as a mysterious but intriguing band in the UK, Black Midi has become an indie favorite, especially among math rock fans. The band signed to Rough Trade earlier this year, and since then, they’ve been pulling back the curtain some on what they’re all about. They’ve shared a pair of new songs so far — “Speedway” and “Crow’s Perch” — and now they’re back with another, “Talking Heads”

Vocalist and guitarist Geordie Greep said of the song, “We’ve always tried to make it heavy but danceable, melodic but good rhythms. It is accessible music, there are experimental aspects that we’ve taken from when we went crazy at the beginning, we’ve just reigned it in to make something that is pop music.”

Calling anything Black Midi creates “pop” would certainly be a stretch of the imagination, but it’s fascinating to hear their version of the genre. Indeed, there are some new wave and pop-punk influences here, and while the song is pretty catchy, there’s no questioning that this is still firmly alternative music.

The song will soon be made available in a physical edition as well: The track will be released next month as a double A-side 12-inch record next month via Rough Trade, alongside “Crow’s Perch.”

Listen to “Talking Heads” above.