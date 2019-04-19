Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

At this point, it’s not entirely necessary to go over how esteemed and successful the sensational K-pop group Blackpink is, but let’s do it anyway. They’re one of the best-known K-pop groups to North American audiences, their new EP — Kill This Love — peaked at No. 24 on the Billboard 200 chart, and they have over 17 million Instagram followers. They’ve definitely found themselves an American fanbase, a fanbase that was in for a special treat last night when they took over The Late Late Show With James Corden.

The four-piece group took the stage and performed the title track from the EP, a bass-driven, hip-hop influenced pop single that’s a ton of fun, especially with the group’s choreography and stage lighting. The crowd was definitely into it: audience members were screaming for virtually the entire performance, a testament to the type of frenzy Blackpink are capable of driving their fans into.

Elsewhere in the show, they played “Flinch,” the game where Corden fires fruit at his guests as they stand behind a plastic screen, the goal being to not flinch. For the most part, they were not successful, although Jisoo talked a big game and she delivered.

Watch Blackpink perform “Kill This Love” and try not to flinch above.