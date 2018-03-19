Bloc Party Will Perform Their Classic Indie Rock Debut ‘Silent Alarm’ In Full For A Brief Tour

03.19.18 22 mins ago

Silent Alarm, the 2005 debut from Bloc Party, was an energetic and passionate marvel of an album that showed a young and excited British indie rock group coming out of the gate at a thousand miles per hour. It was a strong start for the group, and the catalyst of a successful career as an indie favorite: Since then, they’ve had four albums chart in the top ten in the UK, and two in the top 20 in the US. Now, 13 years after its release, Bloc Party is celebrating the record that started it will with a quick series of shows in which they’ll perform the album in full.

For now, the show is only scheduled to hit Amsterdam, Paris, Berlin, Brussels, Dublin, and London, so American fans are currently left to hope that the band feels compelled to put together a similar trek for this side of the Atlantic. It’s also worth noting that although this will probably be awesome, it won’t be 100 percent true to experience of actually having seen the band live in 2005, since original members Gordon Moakes and Matt Tong are no longer with the group.

Check out the full list of tour dates below. Tickets will go on sale on Friday, March 23rd, so find more information about that from the band’s website.

10/15 — Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live
10/16 — Paris, FR @ Le Zenith
10/18 — Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle
10/20 — Brussels, BE @ Forest National
10/22 — Dublin, IE @ 3 Arena
10/24 — London, UK @ Alexandra Palace

