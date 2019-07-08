Getty Image

Producer/singer Dev Hynes — sometimes known as Blood Orange — is one of music’s most prolific artists, but you might not know it from his output. He released the critically well-received albums Freetown Sound and Negro Swan two years apart, but he’s also produced a ton of music that didn’t make it on the albums — music that he’s been known to give away in all such of unconventional ways like handing out free cassette tapes to people on the street. Now, though, it looks like he’s found the perfect way to empty out the old hard drives: By releasing a mixtape.

Called Angel’s Pulse, the mixtape is made up of the music that Hynes created after finishing his most recent album, Negro Swan. As he puts it in the press release announcing the tape:

My new record is called “Angel’s Pulse” & I performed, produced and mixed the entire thing myself. I’m calling it a mixtape. I have a habit through the years of making records that I just give to friends, or on tape to people on the street or no one. Usually, this material is made directly after the album I’ve just put out. Somewhat of an epilogue to the thing I’ve made before. This time… I decided to release it. I put as much work and care into it as I do with the albums I’ve released, but for some reason trained myself into not releasing things the rate at which I make them. I’m older now though, and life is unpredictable and terrifying… so here you go mates. Hope you enjoy. Catch you soon. Devonté aka Blood Orange.

You can catch Blood Orange on tour with Tyler The Creator this fall at select dates on the Igor tour.

Angel’s Pulse is due this Friday, July 12 via Domino Records.