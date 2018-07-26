Blood Orange’s Video For New Single “Charcoal Baby” Is A Celebration Of Culture And Family

07.26.18

When I think of Blood Orange, there are few, if any, comparisons that come to mind. He’s an indie songwriter with a flair for pop collaborations, a man who makes every musician he works with better, and an artist writing about race and America in ways that are both original and illuminating. As many good reviews he gets and outstanding performances he delivers, it never feels like his popularity matches the esteem he is held. And every new bit of music feels like the moment that might change all that.

On August 24, Blood Orange will follow-up 2016’s excellent Freetown Sound with his latest collection, Negro Swan. He’s now offered up the first song from that upcoming set in the form of “Charcoal Baby.” The song is full of rich melodic harmonies and hooks at every turn, instantly placing it as another great moment from a consistently great artist. For the video, we get a split screen view of two different family gatherings, where Dev Hynes performs, food is eaten, and celebration ensues.

