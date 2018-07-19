Blood Orange Announces ‘Negro Swan,’ A New Album Dealing With Black Depression And Queer Anxiety

07.19.18 6 mins ago

Nick Harwood

In February, Blood Orange (aka Dev Hynes) honored Black History Month with a pair of new songs, and on his just-announced new album, he will continue to sing about the Black experience: Negro Swan comes out on August 24 via Domino, and Hynes says it’s about “my own and many types of black depression, an honest look at the corners of black existence, and the ongoing anxieties of queer/people of color.”

Blood Orange Album 4. Stay tuned..

A post shared by Blood Orange (@devhynes) on

The 16-song album, which Hynes self-produced, doesn’t have announced song titles yet… unless the tracks are actually titled “Track 1,” “Track 2,” and so on, as listed on the Domino website. Hynes did, however, share a brief teaser video for the album yesterday, which features some synth chords, soulful electric guitar, and his falsetto vocals.

