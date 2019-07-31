Blood Orange Scored Lena Waithe’s New Film, ‘Queen And Slim’

Getty Image

Blood Orange (aka Dev Hynes) announced a new project on Instagram today.

As reported by Pitchfork, the singer, songwriter, and producer is scoring a new film by Lena Waithe called Queen And Slim. The film has been described as a “modern day Bonnie And Clyde,” with the main characters falling in love despite the world falling apart around them. Waithe, who starred in Master Of None and helmed the Showtime series The Chi, wrote and produced the film. Melina Matsoukas, best known for her work on HBO’s Insecure and directing Beyonce’s iconic “Formation” video, directed.

Queen And Slim stars Daniel Kaluuya and Jodie Turner-Smith as a couple who go on the run when the man shoots and kills a police officer (played by country star Sturgill Simpson) in self-defense. It debuted to rave reviews at CinemaCon earlier this year, and a trailer premiered during the BET Awards last month.

Hynes’ most recent mixtape, Angel’s Pulse, was released earlier this month. The record features an eclectic set of collaborators, including Kelsey Lu, Toro Y Moi, and Tinashe. Apart from his work as Blood Orange, Hynes has also produced music for Carly Rae Jepsen, Sky Ferreira, and others.

Queen And Slim is due out in November. Check out the film’s trailer below.