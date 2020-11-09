Beyonce and Jay-Z’s daughter Blue Ivy Carter is adding another credit to her name at just eight years old. However, unlike her appearances on “Glory” and “Brown Skin Girl,” she’s using her voice in a different way on the audiobook to former NFL player Matthew A. Cherry’s Oscar Hair Love. Blue narrates the popular children’s book, which details a father’s struggle to style his young daughter’s hair. Cherry wrote the book as an adaptation of his Oscar-winning 2019 short film by the same name which was shown ahead of The Angry Birds Movie 2. Earlier this year, HBO Max ordered a 12-episode animated series based on the short.

Given her parents, Blue Ivy was considered “the most famous baby in the world” at her birth, with Jay-Z incorporating her baby noises — gurgling and crying — into his single “Glory” celebrating her birth. More recently, Beyonce featured her daughter on the 2019 single “Brown Skin Girl,” as well as the music video and many of her other videos such as “Formation,” “Bigger,” and “My Power.” Blue has numerous cameos in Beyonce’s Black Is King film and in Jay-Z’s “Family Feud” video in 2017.

Fans were naturally excited about the news, sharing exuberant reactions in response and ensuring that Blue’s latest will be another big hit. Check out Hair Love on Audible.